Malaysian ringgits to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert MYR to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
67.887 kwd

RM1.000 MYR = ك0.06789 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06790.0679
Low0.06500.0648
Average0.06570.0653
Change4.41%4.69%
1 MYR to KWD stats

The performance of MYR to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0679 and a 30 day low of 0.0650. This means the 30 day average was 0.0657. The change for MYR to KWD was 4.41.

The performance of MYR to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0679 and a 90 day low of 0.0648. This means the 90 day average was 0.0653. The change for MYR to KWD was 4.69.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MYR0.06789 KWD
5 MYR0.33944 KWD
10 MYR0.67887 KWD
20 MYR1.35775 KWD
50 MYR3.39437 KWD
100 MYR6.78874 KWD
250 MYR16.97185 KWD
500 MYR33.94370 KWD
1000 MYR67.88740 KWD
2000 MYR135.77480 KWD
5000 MYR339.43700 KWD
10000 MYR678.87400 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KWD14.73030 MYR
5 KWD73.65150 MYR
10 KWD147.30300 MYR
20 KWD294.60600 MYR
50 KWD736.51500 MYR
100 KWD1,473.03000 MYR
250 KWD3,682.57500 MYR
500 KWD7,365.15000 MYR
1000 KWD14,730.30000 MYR
2000 KWD29,460.60000 MYR
5000 KWD73,651.50000 MYR
10000 KWD147,303.00000 MYR