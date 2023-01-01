1 Malaysian ringgit to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert MYR to KWD at the real exchange rate

1 myr
0.065 kwd

1.00000 MYR = 0.06535 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:6 UTC
MYR to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.04887.23551.436441.657830.964218.965
1GBP1.1531411.2085100.5961.656431.911731.1118521.8695
1USD0.95420.827472183.241.370651.58190.9200518.0964
1INR0.01146320.00994080.012013510.01646620.01900410.0110530.2174

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MYR0.06535 KWD
5 MYR0.32677 KWD
10 MYR0.65355 KWD
20 MYR1.30710 KWD
50 MYR3.26775 KWD
100 MYR6.53550 KWD
250 MYR16.33875 KWD
500 MYR32.67750 KWD
1000 MYR65.35500 KWD
2000 MYR130.71000 KWD
5000 MYR326.77500 KWD
10000 MYR653.55000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KWD15.30100 MYR
5 KWD76.50500 MYR
10 KWD153.01000 MYR
20 KWD306.02000 MYR
50 KWD765.05000 MYR
100 KWD1530.10000 MYR
250 KWD3825.25000 MYR
500 KWD7650.50000 MYR
1000 KWD15301.00000 MYR
2000 KWD30602.00000 MYR
5000 KWD76505.00000 MYR
10000 KWD153010.00000 MYR