Hong Kong dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert HKD to KWD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ك0.03954 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HKD to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 HKD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03950.0395
Low0.03940.0391
Average0.03950.0394
Change0.22%0.94%
View full history

1 HKD to KWD stats

The performance of HKD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0395 and a 30 day low of 0.0394. This means the 30 day average was 0.0395. The change for HKD to KWD was 0.22.

The performance of HKD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0395 and a 90 day low of 0.0391. This means the 90 day average was 0.0394. The change for HKD to KWD was 0.94.

Track market ratesView HKD to KWD chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2560.7951.3471.5450.9541.40784.355
1 CNY0.13810.110.1860.2130.1310.19411.625
1 GBP1.2579.12311.6941.9431.1991.769106.064
1 SGD0.7425.3870.5911.1470.7081.04462.622

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
100 HKD3.95394 KWD
200 HKD7.90788 KWD
300 HKD11.86182 KWD
500 HKD19.76970 KWD
1000 HKD39.53940 KWD
2000 HKD79.07880 KWD
2500 HKD98.84850 KWD
3000 HKD118.61820 KWD
4000 HKD158.15760 KWD
5000 HKD197.69700 KWD
10000 HKD395.39400 KWD
20000 HKD790.78800 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KWD25.29120 HKD
5 KWD126.45600 HKD
10 KWD252.91200 HKD
20 KWD505.82400 HKD
50 KWD1,264.56000 HKD
100 KWD2,529.12000 HKD
250 KWD6,322.80000 HKD
500 KWD12,645.60000 HKD
1000 KWD25,291.20000 HKD
2000 KWD50,582.40000 HKD
5000 KWD126,456.00000 HKD
10000 KWD252,912.00000 HKD