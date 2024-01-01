Japanese yen to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert JPY to KWD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
20.811 kwd

¥1.000 JPY = ك0.002081 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00210.0021
Low0.00190.0019
Average0.00200.0020
Change9.29%4.40%
1 JPY to KWD stats

The performance of JPY to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0020. The change for JPY to KWD was 9.29.

The performance of JPY to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0021 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for JPY to KWD was 4.40.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kuwaiti Dinar
100 JPY0.20811 KWD
1000 JPY2.08114 KWD
1500 JPY3.12171 KWD
2000 JPY4.16228 KWD
3000 JPY6.24342 KWD
5000 JPY10.40570 KWD
5400 JPY11.23816 KWD
10000 JPY20.81140 KWD
15000 JPY31.21710 KWD
20000 JPY41.62280 KWD
25000 JPY52.02850 KWD
30000 JPY62.43420 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 KWD480.50500 JPY
5 KWD2,402.52500 JPY
10 KWD4,805.05000 JPY
20 KWD9,610.10000 JPY
50 KWD24,025.25000 JPY
100 KWD48,050.50000 JPY
250 KWD120,126.25000 JPY
500 KWD240,252.50000 JPY
1000 KWD480,505.00000 JPY
2000 KWD961,010.00000 JPY
5000 KWD2,402,525.00000 JPY
10000 KWD4,805,050.00000 JPY