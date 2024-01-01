3,000 Japanese yen to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert JPY to KWD at the real exchange rate

3,000 jpy
5.991 kwd

1.000 JPY = 0.001997 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.8040.9421.5561.3790.9137.2381.365
1 GBP1.24411.1711.9351.7151.1359.0011.698
1 EUR1.0620.85411.6531.4650.9697.6861.449
1 AUD0.6430.5170.60510.8860.5864.6510.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kuwaiti Dinar
100 JPY0.19970 KWD
1000 JPY1.99702 KWD
1500 JPY2.99553 KWD
2000 JPY3.99404 KWD
3000 JPY5.99106 KWD
5000 JPY9.98510 KWD
5400 JPY10.78391 KWD
10000 JPY19.97020 KWD
15000 JPY29.95530 KWD
20000 JPY39.94040 KWD
25000 JPY49.92550 KWD
30000 JPY59.91060 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 KWD500.74600 JPY
5 KWD2,503.73000 JPY
10 KWD5,007.46000 JPY
20 KWD10,014.92000 JPY
50 KWD25,037.30000 JPY
100 KWD50,074.60000 JPY
250 KWD125,186.50000 JPY
500 KWD250,373.00000 JPY
1000 KWD500,746.00000 JPY
2000 KWD1,001,492.00000 JPY
5000 KWD2,503,730.00000 JPY
10000 KWD5,007,460.00000 JPY