S$1.000 SGD = ك0.2292 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:18
SGD to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KWD
1 SGD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23320.2382
Low0.22860.2286
Average0.23100.2337
Change-1.58%-2.37%
1 SGD to KWD stats

The performance of SGD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2332 and a 30 day low of 0.2286. This means the 30 day average was 0.2310. The change for SGD to KWD was -1.58.

The performance of SGD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2382 and a 90 day low of 0.2286. This means the 90 day average was 0.2337. The change for SGD to KWD was -2.37.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SGD0.22920 KWD
5 SGD1.14601 KWD
10 SGD2.29202 KWD
20 SGD4.58404 KWD
50 SGD11.46010 KWD
100 SGD22.92020 KWD
250 SGD57.30050 KWD
500 SGD114.60100 KWD
1000 SGD229.20200 KWD
2000 SGD458.40400 KWD
5000 SGD1,146.01000 KWD
10000 SGD2,292.02000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 KWD4.36297 SGD
5 KWD21.81485 SGD
10 KWD43.62970 SGD
20 KWD87.25940 SGD
50 KWD218.14850 SGD
100 KWD436.29700 SGD
250 KWD1,090.74250 SGD
500 KWD2,181.48500 SGD
1000 KWD4,362.97000 SGD
2000 KWD8,725.94000 SGD
5000 KWD21,814.85000 SGD
10000 KWD43,629.70000 SGD