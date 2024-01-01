Chinese yuan rmb to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert CNY to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
42.535 kwd

¥1.000 CNY = ك0.04253 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04250.0427
Low0.04200.0420
Average0.04210.0423
Change0.96%0.16%
1 CNY to KWD stats

The performance of CNY to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0425 and a 30 day low of 0.0420. This means the 30 day average was 0.0421. The change for CNY to KWD was 0.96.

The performance of CNY to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0427 and a 90 day low of 0.0420. This means the 90 day average was 0.0423. The change for CNY to KWD was 0.16.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CNY0.04253 KWD
5 CNY0.21267 KWD
10 CNY0.42535 KWD
20 CNY0.85069 KWD
50 CNY2.12673 KWD
100 CNY4.25346 KWD
250 CNY10.63365 KWD
500 CNY21.26730 KWD
1000 CNY42.53460 KWD
2000 CNY85.06920 KWD
5000 CNY212.67300 KWD
10000 CNY425.34600 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KWD23.51020 CNY
5 KWD117.55100 CNY
10 KWD235.10200 CNY
20 KWD470.20400 CNY
50 KWD1,175.51000 CNY
100 KWD2,351.02000 CNY
250 KWD5,877.55000 CNY
500 KWD11,755.10000 CNY
1000 KWD23,510.20000 CNY
2000 KWD47,020.40000 CNY
5000 KWD117,551.00000 CNY
10000 KWD235,102.00000 CNY