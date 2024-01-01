Turkish liras to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert TRY to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
9.200 kwd

TL1.000 TRY = ك0.009200 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TRY to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00940.0095
Low0.00920.0092
Average0.00930.0094
Change-1.94%-3.46%
1 TRY to KWD stats

The performance of TRY to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0092. This means the 30 day average was 0.0093. The change for TRY to KWD was -1.94.

The performance of TRY to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0095 and a 90 day low of 0.0092. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for TRY to KWD was -3.46.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TRY0.00920 KWD
5 TRY0.04600 KWD
10 TRY0.09200 KWD
20 TRY0.18399 KWD
50 TRY0.45998 KWD
100 TRY0.91997 KWD
250 TRY2.29992 KWD
500 TRY4.59985 KWD
1000 TRY9.19969 KWD
2000 TRY18.39938 KWD
5000 TRY45.99845 KWD
10000 TRY91.99690 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 KWD108.69900 TRY
5 KWD543.49500 TRY
10 KWD1,086.99000 TRY
20 KWD2,173.98000 TRY
50 KWD5,434.95000 TRY
100 KWD10,869.90000 TRY
250 KWD27,174.75000 TRY
500 KWD54,349.50000 TRY
1000 KWD108,699.00000 TRY
2000 KWD217,398.00000 TRY
5000 KWD543,495.00000 TRY
10000 KWD1,086,990.00000 TRY