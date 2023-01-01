250 Turkish liras to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert TRY to KWD at the real exchange rate

250 try
2.805 kwd

1.00000 TRY = 0.01122 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:25 UTC
TRY to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TRY0.01122 KWD
5 TRY0.05610 KWD
10 TRY0.11221 KWD
20 TRY0.22442 KWD
50 TRY0.56104 KWD
100 TRY1.12208 KWD
250 TRY2.80520 KWD
500 TRY5.61040 KWD
1000 TRY11.22080 KWD
2000 TRY22.44160 KWD
5000 TRY56.10400 KWD
10000 TRY112.20800 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 KWD89.12000 TRY
5 KWD445.60000 TRY
10 KWD891.20000 TRY
20 KWD1782.40000 TRY
50 KWD4456.00000 TRY
100 KWD8912.00000 TRY
250 KWD22280.00000 TRY
500 KWD44560.00000 TRY
1000 KWD89120.00000 TRY
2000 KWD178240.00000 TRY
5000 KWD445600.00000 TRY
10000 KWD891200.00000 TRY