10 Turkish liras to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert TRY to KWD

10 try
0.112 kwd

1.00000 TRY = 0.01122 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23 UTC
TRY to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TRY0.01122 KWD
5 TRY0.05609 KWD
10 TRY0.11218 KWD
20 TRY0.22437 KWD
50 TRY0.56092 KWD
100 TRY1.12183 KWD
250 TRY2.80458 KWD
500 TRY5.60915 KWD
1000 TRY11.21830 KWD
2000 TRY22.43660 KWD
5000 TRY56.09150 KWD
10000 TRY112.18300 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 KWD89.14030 TRY
5 KWD445.70150 TRY
10 KWD891.40300 TRY
20 KWD1782.80600 TRY
50 KWD4457.01500 TRY
100 KWD8914.03000 TRY
250 KWD22285.07500 TRY
500 KWD44570.15000 TRY
1000 KWD89140.30000 TRY
2000 KWD178280.60000 TRY
5000 KWD445701.50000 TRY
10000 KWD891403.00000 TRY