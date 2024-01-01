Swedish kronor to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert SEK to KWD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ك0.02794 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:14
SEK to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KWD
1 SEK to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02910.0303
Low0.02790.0279
Average0.02850.0293
Change-3.87%-6.85%
1 SEK to KWD stats

The performance of SEK to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0291 and a 30 day low of 0.0279. This means the 30 day average was 0.0285. The change for SEK to KWD was -3.87.

The performance of SEK to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0303 and a 90 day low of 0.0279. This means the 90 day average was 0.0293. The change for SEK to KWD was -6.85.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.06811.04284.4431.3964.107
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65389.1121.4744.334
1 GBP1.2661.19918.94513.974106.8661.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9470.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SEK0.02794 KWD
5 SEK0.13968 KWD
10 SEK0.27935 KWD
20 SEK0.55871 KWD
50 SEK1.39677 KWD
100 SEK2.79355 KWD
250 SEK6.98387 KWD
500 SEK13.96775 KWD
1000 SEK27.93550 KWD
2000 SEK55.87100 KWD
5000 SEK139.67750 KWD
10000 SEK279.35500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 KWD35.79680 SEK
5 KWD178.98400 SEK
10 KWD357.96800 SEK
20 KWD715.93600 SEK
50 KWD1,789.84000 SEK
100 KWD3,579.68000 SEK
250 KWD8,949.20000 SEK
500 KWD17,898.40000 SEK
1000 KWD35,796.80000 SEK
2000 KWD71,593.60000 SEK
5000 KWD178,984.00000 SEK
10000 KWD357,968.00000 SEK