50 Swedish kronor to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert SEK to KWD at the real exchange rate

50 sek
1.485 kwd

1.00000 SEK = 0.02970 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.92490.7920486.894910.489582.87511.352253.99125
1 EUR1.081210.856357.4547511.341289.60461.462054.31525
1 GBP1.262551.1677518.7052613.2437104.6341.707285.03912
1 DKK0.1450350.1341430.11487311.5213412.01980.1961230.578859

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SEK0.02970 KWD
5 SEK0.14848 KWD
10 SEK0.29696 KWD
20 SEK0.59391 KWD
50 SEK1.48479 KWD
100 SEK2.96957 KWD
250 SEK7.42392 KWD
500 SEK14.84785 KWD
1000 SEK29.69570 KWD
2000 SEK59.39140 KWD
5000 SEK148.47850 KWD
10000 SEK296.95700 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 KWD33.67490 SEK
5 KWD168.37450 SEK
10 KWD336.74900 SEK
20 KWD673.49800 SEK
50 KWD1683.74500 SEK
100 KWD3367.49000 SEK
250 KWD8418.72500 SEK
500 KWD16837.45000 SEK
1000 KWD33674.90000 SEK
2000 KWD67349.80000 SEK
5000 KWD168374.50000 SEK
10000 KWD336749.00000 SEK