Macedonian denars to Saudi riyals today

Convert MKD to SAR at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = SR0.06421 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 MKD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06670.0682
Low0.06420.0642
Average0.06550.0667
Change-2.69%-5.39%
View full history

1 MKD to SAR stats

The performance of MKD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0667 and a 30 day low of 0.0642. This means the 30 day average was 0.0655. The change for MKD to SAR was -2.69.

The performance of MKD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0682 and a 90 day low of 0.0642. This means the 90 day average was 0.0667. The change for MKD to SAR was -5.39.

Track market ratesView MKD to SAR chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5340.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2180.9611.0980.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Saudi Riyal
1 MKD0.06421 SAR
5 MKD0.32106 SAR
10 MKD0.64212 SAR
20 MKD1.28423 SAR
50 MKD3.21058 SAR
100 MKD6.42116 SAR
250 MKD16.05290 SAR
500 MKD32.10580 SAR
1000 MKD64.21160 SAR
2000 MKD128.42320 SAR
5000 MKD321.05800 SAR
10000 MKD642.11600 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Macedonian Denar
1 SAR15.57350 MKD
5 SAR77.86750 MKD
10 SAR155.73500 MKD
20 SAR311.47000 MKD
50 SAR778.67500 MKD
100 SAR1,557.35000 MKD
250 SAR3,893.37500 MKD
500 SAR7,786.75000 MKD
1000 SAR15,573.50000 MKD
2000 SAR31,147.00000 MKD
5000 SAR77,867.50000 MKD
10000 SAR155,735.00000 MKD