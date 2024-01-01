Macedonian denars to Saudi riyals today

Convert MKD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
66.48 sar

1.000 MKD = 0.06648 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:13
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Saudi Riyal
1 MKD0.06648 SAR
5 MKD0.33239 SAR
10 MKD0.66477 SAR
20 MKD1.32955 SAR
50 MKD3.32387 SAR
100 MKD6.64773 SAR
250 MKD16.61933 SAR
500 MKD33.23865 SAR
1000 MKD66.47730 SAR
2000 MKD132.95460 SAR
5000 MKD332.38650 SAR
10000 MKD664.77300 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Macedonian Denar
1 SAR15.04270 MKD
5 SAR75.21350 MKD
10 SAR150.42700 MKD
20 SAR300.85400 MKD
50 SAR752.13500 MKD
100 SAR1,504.27000 MKD
250 SAR3,760.67500 MKD
500 SAR7,521.35000 MKD
1000 SAR15,042.70000 MKD
2000 SAR30,085.40000 MKD
5000 SAR75,213.50000 MKD
10000 SAR150,427.00000 MKD