10 Macedonian denars to Saudi riyals

Convert MKD to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 mkd
0.67 sar

1.00000 MKD = 0.06658 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:26
How to convert Macedonian denars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Saudi Riyal
1 MKD0.06658 SAR
5 MKD0.33291 SAR
10 MKD0.66582 SAR
20 MKD1.33165 SAR
50 MKD3.32911 SAR
100 MKD6.65823 SAR
250 MKD16.64558 SAR
500 MKD33.29115 SAR
1000 MKD66.58230 SAR
2000 MKD133.16460 SAR
5000 MKD332.91150 SAR
10000 MKD665.82300 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Macedonian Denar
1 SAR15.01900 MKD
5 SAR75.09500 MKD
10 SAR150.19000 MKD
20 SAR300.38000 MKD
50 SAR750.95000 MKD
100 SAR1501.90000 MKD
250 SAR3754.75000 MKD
500 SAR7509.50000 MKD
1000 SAR15019.00000 MKD
2000 SAR30038.00000 MKD
5000 SAR75095.00000 MKD
10000 SAR150190.00000 MKD