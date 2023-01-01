South African rand to Canadian dollars today

Convert ZAR to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
73.55 cad

1.00000 ZAR = 0.07355 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7982120.91635598.751.5282323.32515.4617.1995
1 GBP1.252811.14804750.1141.9145729.221619.368321.5475
1 EUR1.09130.871051653.4161.6677625.454616.871518.7698
1 XOF0.001670150.001333130.0015304210.002552370.03895620.02582050.0287257

How to convert South African rand to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Canadian Dollar
1 ZAR0.07355 CAD
5 ZAR0.36776 CAD
10 ZAR0.73551 CAD
20 ZAR1.47103 CAD
50 ZAR3.67756 CAD
100 ZAR7.35513 CAD
250 ZAR18.38782 CAD
500 ZAR36.77565 CAD
1000 ZAR73.55130 CAD
2000 ZAR147.10260 CAD
5000 ZAR367.75650 CAD
10000 ZAR735.51300 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / South African Rand
1 CAD13.59590 ZAR
5 CAD67.97950 ZAR
10 CAD135.95900 ZAR
20 CAD271.91800 ZAR
50 CAD679.79500 ZAR
100 CAD1359.59000 ZAR
250 CAD3398.97500 ZAR
500 CAD6797.95000 ZAR
1000 CAD13595.90000 ZAR
2000 CAD27191.80000 ZAR
5000 CAD67979.50000 ZAR
10000 CAD135959.00000 ZAR