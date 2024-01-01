Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR)

Currency name

Maldivian Rufiyaa

MVR

MVR exchange rates

 USD ZAR EUR AUD CAD GBP INR SGD
From MVR0.06488 1.22732 0.05969 0.09933 0.08805 0.05099 5.38623 0.08711
To MVR15.41410 0.81478 16.75440 10.06770 11.35690 19.61060 0.18566 11.47950

