Maldivian rufiyaas to Georgian laris today

Convert MVR to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
174.61 gel

MVR1.000 MVR = ₾0.1746 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:40
MVR to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GEL
1 MVR to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17820.1886
Low0.17410.1741
Average0.17560.1794
Change-2.03%-3.93%
1 MVR to GEL stats

The performance of MVR to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1782 and a 30 day low of 0.1741. This means the 30 day average was 0.1756. The change for MVR to GEL was -2.03.

The performance of MVR to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1886 and a 90 day low of 0.1741. This means the 90 day average was 0.1794. The change for MVR to GEL was -3.93.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9730.9061.491.3550.76383.9481.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84911.6461.4960.84292.7081.444
1 AUD0.67112.0610.60810.9090.51256.3330.877

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Georgian Lari
1 MVR0.17461 GEL
5 MVR0.87306 GEL
10 MVR1.74612 GEL
20 MVR3.49224 GEL
50 MVR8.73060 GEL
100 MVR17.46120 GEL
250 MVR43.65300 GEL
500 MVR87.30600 GEL
1000 MVR174.61200 GEL
2000 MVR349.22400 GEL
5000 MVR873.06000 GEL
10000 MVR1,746.12000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 GEL5.72698 MVR
5 GEL28.63490 MVR
10 GEL57.26980 MVR
20 GEL114.53960 MVR
50 GEL286.34900 MVR
100 GEL572.69800 MVR
250 GEL1,431.74500 MVR
500 GEL2,863.49000 MVR
1000 GEL5,726.98000 MVR
2000 GEL11,453.96000 MVR
5000 GEL28,634.90000 MVR
10000 GEL57,269.80000 MVR