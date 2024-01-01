Maldivian rufiyaas to Euros today

Convert MVR to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
58.78 eur

MVR1.000 MVR = €0.05878 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:40
MVR to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 MVR to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06030.0615
Low0.05800.0580
Average0.05900.0600
Change-2.49%-1.43%
1 MVR to EUR stats

The performance of MVR to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0603 and a 30 day low of 0.0580. This means the 30 day average was 0.0590. The change for MVR to EUR was -2.49.

The performance of MVR to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0615 and a 90 day low of 0.0580. This means the 90 day average was 0.0600. The change for MVR to EUR was -1.43.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9730.9061.491.3550.76383.9481.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84911.6461.4960.84292.7081.444
1 AUD0.67112.0610.60810.9090.51256.3330.877

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Euro
1 MVR0.05878 EUR
5 MVR0.29390 EUR
10 MVR0.58780 EUR
20 MVR1.17561 EUR
50 MVR2.93902 EUR
100 MVR5.87803 EUR
250 MVR14.69508 EUR
500 MVR29.39015 EUR
1000 MVR58.78030 EUR
2000 MVR117.56060 EUR
5000 MVR293.90150 EUR
10000 MVR587.80300 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 EUR17.01250 MVR
5 EUR85.06250 MVR
10 EUR170.12500 MVR
20 EUR340.25000 MVR
50 EUR850.62500 MVR
100 EUR1,701.25000 MVR
250 EUR4,253.12500 MVR
500 EUR8,506.25000 MVR
1000 EUR17,012.50000 MVR
2000 EUR34,025.00000 MVR
5000 EUR85,062.50000 MVR
10000 EUR170,125.00000 MVR