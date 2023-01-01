1 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Euros

Convert MVR to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
59.43 eur

1.00000 MVR = 0.05943 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.63750.918751.498021.34970.78678283.2651.33345
1 ZAR0.053655410.04929740.08037640.07241850.0422154.467610.0715466
1 EUR1.088420.285111.630441.469010.856590.62561.45133
1 AUD0.6675512.44150.61333110.9009920.52521655.58360.890145

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Euro
1 MVR0.05943 EUR
5 MVR0.29715 EUR
10 MVR0.59430 EUR
20 MVR1.18859 EUR
50 MVR2.97148 EUR
100 MVR5.94295 EUR
250 MVR14.85738 EUR
500 MVR29.71475 EUR
1000 MVR59.42950 EUR
2000 MVR118.85900 EUR
5000 MVR297.14750 EUR
10000 MVR594.29500 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 EUR16.82670 MVR
5 EUR84.13350 MVR
10 EUR168.26700 MVR
20 EUR336.53400 MVR
50 EUR841.33500 MVR
100 EUR1682.67000 MVR
250 EUR4206.67500 MVR
500 EUR8413.35000 MVR
1000 EUR16826.70000 MVR
2000 EUR33653.40000 MVR
5000 EUR84133.50000 MVR
10000 EUR168267.00000 MVR