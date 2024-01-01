Maldivian rufiyaas to Singapore dollars today

Convert MVR to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
84.86 sgd

MVR1.000 MVR = S$0.08486 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:56
MVR to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 MVR to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08720.0892
Low0.08450.0845
Average0.08560.0873
Change-2.68%-2.91%
1 MVR to SGD stats

The performance of MVR to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0872 and a 30 day low of 0.0845. This means the 30 day average was 0.0856. The change for MVR to SGD was -2.68.

The performance of MVR to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0892 and a 90 day low of 0.0845. This means the 90 day average was 0.0873. The change for MVR to SGD was -2.91.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9760.9061.491.3550.76283.9531.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.670.073
1 EUR1.10419.85211.6461.4970.84292.7141.444
1 AUD0.67112.0640.60810.9090.51256.3410.877

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Singapore Dollar
1 MVR0.08486 SGD
5 MVR0.42428 SGD
10 MVR0.84856 SGD
20 MVR1.69711 SGD
50 MVR4.24278 SGD
100 MVR8.48556 SGD
250 MVR21.21390 SGD
500 MVR42.42780 SGD
1000 MVR84.85560 SGD
2000 MVR169.71120 SGD
5000 MVR424.27800 SGD
10000 MVR848.55600 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SGD11.78470 MVR
5 SGD58.92350 MVR
10 SGD117.84700 MVR
20 SGD235.69400 MVR
50 SGD589.23500 MVR
100 SGD1,178.47000 MVR
250 SGD2,946.17500 MVR
500 SGD5,892.35000 MVR
1000 SGD11,784.70000 MVR
2000 SGD23,569.40000 MVR
5000 SGD58,923.50000 MVR
10000 SGD117,847.00000 MVR