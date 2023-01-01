10 Maldivian rufiyaas to Singapore dollars

Convert MVR to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 mvr
0.86 sgd

1.00000 MVR = 0.08625 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Singapore Dollar
1 MVR0.08625 SGD
5 MVR0.43126 SGD
10 MVR0.86252 SGD
20 MVR1.72503 SGD
50 MVR4.31258 SGD
100 MVR8.62516 SGD
250 MVR21.56290 SGD
500 MVR43.12580 SGD
1000 MVR86.25160 SGD
2000 MVR172.50320 SGD
5000 MVR431.25800 SGD
10000 MVR862.51600 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SGD11.59400 MVR
5 SGD57.97000 MVR
10 SGD115.94000 MVR
20 SGD231.88000 MVR
50 SGD579.70000 MVR
100 SGD1159.40000 MVR
250 SGD2898.50000 MVR
500 SGD5797.00000 MVR
1000 SGD11594.00000 MVR
2000 SGD23188.00000 MVR
5000 SGD57970.00000 MVR
10000 SGD115940.00000 MVR