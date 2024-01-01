Maldivian rufiyaas to Canadian dollars today

Convert MVR to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
87.96 cad

MVR1.000 MVR = C$0.08796 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
MVR to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 MVR to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09130.0913
Low0.08730.0873
Average0.08880.0895
Change-3.66%-0.92%
1 MVR to CAD stats

The performance of MVR to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0913 and a 30 day low of 0.0873. This means the 30 day average was 0.0888. The change for MVR to CAD was -3.66.

The performance of MVR to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0913 and a 90 day low of 0.0873. This means the 90 day average was 0.0895. The change for MVR to CAD was -0.92.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Canadian Dollar
1 MVR0.08796 CAD
5 MVR0.43982 CAD
10 MVR0.87965 CAD
20 MVR1.75930 CAD
50 MVR4.39825 CAD
100 MVR8.79649 CAD
250 MVR21.99123 CAD
500 MVR43.98245 CAD
1000 MVR87.96490 CAD
2000 MVR175.92980 CAD
5000 MVR439.82450 CAD
10000 MVR879.64900 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CAD11.36820 MVR
5 CAD56.84100 MVR
10 CAD113.68200 MVR
20 CAD227.36400 MVR
50 CAD568.41000 MVR
100 CAD1,136.82000 MVR
250 CAD2,842.05000 MVR
500 CAD5,684.10000 MVR
1000 CAD11,368.20000 MVR
2000 CAD22,736.40000 MVR
5000 CAD56,841.00000 MVR
10000 CAD113,682.00000 MVR