Maldivian rufiyaa to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Canadian dollars is currently 0.088 today, reflecting a -0.356% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.024% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.089 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.087 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.345% increase in value.