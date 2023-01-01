1 thousand Singapore dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert SGD to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
11,542.90 mvr

1.00000 SGD = 11.54290 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SGD11.54290 MVR
5 SGD57.71450 MVR
10 SGD115.42900 MVR
20 SGD230.85800 MVR
50 SGD577.14500 MVR
100 SGD1154.29000 MVR
250 SGD2885.72500 MVR
500 SGD5771.45000 MVR
1000 SGD11542.90000 MVR
2000 SGD23085.80000 MVR
5000 SGD57714.50000 MVR
10000 SGD115429.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Singapore Dollar
1 MVR0.08663 SGD
5 MVR0.43317 SGD
10 MVR0.86633 SGD
20 MVR1.73266 SGD
50 MVR4.33166 SGD
100 MVR8.66332 SGD
250 MVR21.65830 SGD
500 MVR43.31660 SGD
1000 MVR86.63320 SGD
2000 MVR173.26640 SGD
5000 MVR433.16600 SGD
10000 MVR866.33200 SGD