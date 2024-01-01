Indonesian rupiahs to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert IDR to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
981.12 mvr

1.000 IDR = 0.0009811 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 IDR0.00098 MVR
5 IDR0.00491 MVR
10 IDR0.00981 MVR
20 IDR0.01962 MVR
50 IDR0.04906 MVR
100 IDR0.09811 MVR
250 IDR0.24528 MVR
500 IDR0.49056 MVR
1000 IDR0.98112 MVR
2000 IDR1.96224 MVR
5000 IDR4.90560 MVR
10000 IDR9.81120 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MVR1,019.24000 IDR
5 MVR5,096.20000 IDR
10 MVR10,192.40000 IDR
20 MVR20,384.80000 IDR
50 MVR50,962.00000 IDR
100 MVR101,924.00000 IDR
250 MVR254,810.00000 IDR
500 MVR509,620.00000 IDR
1000 MVR1,019,240.00000 IDR
2000 MVR2,038,480.00000 IDR
5000 MVR5,096,200.00000 IDR
10000 MVR10,192,400.00000 IDR