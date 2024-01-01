100 Indonesian rupiahs to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert IDR to MVR at the real exchange rate

100 idr
0.10 mvr

Rp1.000 IDR = MVR0.0009923 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MVR
1 IDR to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00100.0010
Change5.72%4.79%
View full history

1 IDR to MVR stats

The performance of IDR to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for IDR to MVR was 5.72.

The performance of IDR to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for IDR to MVR was 4.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9650.9071.3091.491.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.62211.4441.6431.4950.8428.603
1 SGD0.76464.1470.69311.1381.0350.5835.958

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 IDR0.00099 MVR
5 IDR0.00496 MVR
10 IDR0.00992 MVR
20 IDR0.01985 MVR
50 IDR0.04961 MVR
100 IDR0.09923 MVR
250 IDR0.24807 MVR
500 IDR0.49614 MVR
1000 IDR0.99227 MVR
2000 IDR1.98454 MVR
5000 IDR4.96136 MVR
10000 IDR9.92271 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MVR1,007.79000 IDR
5 MVR5,038.95000 IDR
10 MVR10,077.90000 IDR
20 MVR20,155.80000 IDR
50 MVR50,389.50000 IDR
100 MVR100,779.00000 IDR
250 MVR251,947.50000 IDR
500 MVR503,895.00000 IDR
1000 MVR1,007,790.00000 IDR
2000 MVR2,015,580.00000 IDR
5000 MVR5,038,950.00000 IDR
10000 MVR10,077,900.00000 IDR