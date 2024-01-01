Australian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas today

1,000 aud
10,064.60 mvr

1.000 AUD = 10.06 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:29
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AUD10.06460 MVR
5 AUD50.32300 MVR
10 AUD100.64600 MVR
20 AUD201.29200 MVR
50 AUD503.23000 MVR
100 AUD1,006.46000 MVR
250 AUD2,516.15000 MVR
500 AUD5,032.30000 MVR
1000 AUD10,064.60000 MVR
2000 AUD20,129.20000 MVR
5000 AUD50,323.00000 MVR
10000 AUD100,646.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Australian Dollar
1 MVR0.09936 AUD
5 MVR0.49679 AUD
10 MVR0.99358 AUD
20 MVR1.98716 AUD
50 MVR4.96789 AUD
100 MVR9.93578 AUD
250 MVR24.83945 AUD
500 MVR49.67890 AUD
1000 MVR99.35780 AUD
2000 MVR198.71560 AUD
5000 MVR496.78900 AUD
10000 MVR993.57800 AUD