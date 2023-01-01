5000 Maldivian rufiyaas to Australian dollars

Convert MVR to AUD at the real exchange rate

5000 mvr
484.48 aud

1.00000 MVR = 0.09690 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.63750.918751.498021.34970.78678283.2651.33345
1 ZAR0.053655410.04929740.08037640.07241850.0422154.467610.0715466
1 EUR1.088420.285111.630441.469010.856590.62561.45133
1 AUD0.6675512.44150.61333110.9009920.52521655.58360.890145

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Australian Dollar
1 MVR0.09690 AUD
5 MVR0.48448 AUD
10 MVR0.96896 AUD
20 MVR1.93792 AUD
50 MVR4.84481 AUD
100 MVR9.68962 AUD
250 MVR24.22405 AUD
500 MVR48.44810 AUD
1000 MVR96.89620 AUD
2000 MVR193.79240 AUD
5000 MVR484.48100 AUD
10000 MVR968.96200 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AUD10.32030 MVR
5 AUD51.60150 MVR
10 AUD103.20300 MVR
20 AUD206.40600 MVR
50 AUD516.01500 MVR
100 AUD1032.03000 MVR
250 AUD2580.07500 MVR
500 AUD5160.15000 MVR
1000 AUD10320.30000 MVR
2000 AUD20640.60000 MVR
5000 AUD51601.50000 MVR
10000 AUD103203.00000 MVR