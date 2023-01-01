5000 Australian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert AUD to MVR at the real exchange rate

5000 aud
50624 mvr

1.00000 AUD = 10.12480 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80041683.31450.918051.657149.2451.368951.3416
1 GBP1.249351104.0891.146992.07017186.4591.71031.67613
1 INR0.01200270.0096071710.01101920.01988851.791340.01643110.0161028
1 EUR1.089250.8718590.750311.80489162.5651.491131.46134

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AUD10.12480 MVR
5 AUD50.62400 MVR
10 AUD101.24800 MVR
20 AUD202.49600 MVR
50 AUD506.24000 MVR
100 AUD1012.48000 MVR
250 AUD2531.20000 MVR
500 AUD5062.40000 MVR
1000 AUD10124.80000 MVR
2000 AUD20249.60000 MVR
5000 AUD50624.00000 MVR
10000 AUD101248.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Australian Dollar
1 MVR0.09877 AUD
5 MVR0.49384 AUD
10 MVR0.98768 AUD
20 MVR1.97536 AUD
50 MVR4.93839 AUD
100 MVR9.87678 AUD
250 MVR24.69195 AUD
500 MVR49.38390 AUD
1000 MVR98.76780 AUD
2000 MVR197.53560 AUD
5000 MVR493.83900 AUD
10000 MVR987.67800 AUD