Indian rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert INR to MVR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
1,855.86 mvr

1.000 INR = 0.1856 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:40
How to convert Indian rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 INR0.18559 MVR
5 INR0.92793 MVR
10 INR1.85586 MVR
20 INR3.71172 MVR
50 INR9.27930 MVR
100 INR18.55860 MVR
250 INR46.39650 MVR
500 INR92.79300 MVR
1000 INR185.58600 MVR
2000 INR371.17200 MVR
5000 INR927.93000 MVR
10000 INR1,855.86000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Indian Rupee
1 MVR5.38835 INR
5 MVR26.94175 INR
10 MVR53.88350 INR
20 MVR107.76700 INR
50 MVR269.41750 INR
100 MVR538.83500 INR
250 MVR1,347.08750 INR
500 MVR2,694.17500 INR
1000 MVR5,388.35000 INR
2000 MVR10,776.70000 INR
5000 MVR26,941.75000 INR
10000 MVR53,883.50000 INR