Hungarian forints to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert HUF to MVR at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
426.38 mvr

1.000 HUF = 0.04264 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9160.7831.3491.33918.67683.1061.52
1 EUR1.09110.8541.4731.46220.38490.7061.66
1 GBP1.2781.17111.7251.71223.867106.2061.943
1 CAD0.7410.6790.5810.99213.8461.5851.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Maldivian Rufiyaa
2000 HUF85.27660 MVR
5000 HUF213.19150 MVR
10000 HUF426.38300 MVR
15000 HUF639.57450 MVR
20000 HUF852.76600 MVR
30000 HUF1,279.14900 MVR
40000 HUF1,705.53200 MVR
50000 HUF2,131.91500 MVR
60000 HUF2,558.29800 MVR
100000 HUF4,263.83000 MVR
150000 HUF6,395.74500 MVR
200000 HUF8,527.66000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Hungarian Forint
1 MVR23.45310 HUF
5 MVR117.26550 HUF
10 MVR234.53100 HUF
20 MVR469.06200 HUF
50 MVR1,172.65500 HUF
100 MVR2,345.31000 HUF
250 MVR5,863.27500 HUF
500 MVR11,726.55000 HUF
1000 MVR23,453.10000 HUF
2000 MVR46,906.20000 HUF
5000 MVR117,265.50000 HUF
10000 MVR234,531.00000 HUF