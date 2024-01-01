Israeli new sheqels to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert ILS to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
4,218.99 mvr

1.000 ILS = 4.219 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.7261.4721.6580.96818.216
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2371.7231.9421.13321.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.1251.3481.5190.88716.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ILS4.21899 MVR
5 ILS21.09495 MVR
10 ILS42.18990 MVR
20 ILS84.37980 MVR
50 ILS210.94950 MVR
100 ILS421.89900 MVR
250 ILS1,054.74750 MVR
500 ILS2,109.49500 MVR
1000 ILS4,218.99000 MVR
2000 ILS8,437.98000 MVR
5000 ILS21,094.95000 MVR
10000 ILS42,189.90000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MVR0.23702 ILS
5 MVR1.18512 ILS
10 MVR2.37024 ILS
20 MVR4.74048 ILS
50 MVR11.85120 ILS
100 MVR23.70240 ILS
250 MVR59.25600 ILS
500 MVR118.51200 ILS
1000 MVR237.02400 ILS
2000 MVR474.04800 ILS
5000 MVR1,185.12000 ILS
10000 MVR2,370.24000 ILS