Brazilian reais to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert BRL to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
3,063.76 mvr

1.000 BRL = 3.064 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1491.4741.6640.96618.258
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6021.7271.9491.13221.388
1 USD0.9230.788183.1681.361.5350.89216.844
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BRL3.06376 MVR
5 BRL15.31880 MVR
10 BRL30.63760 MVR
20 BRL61.27520 MVR
50 BRL153.18800 MVR
100 BRL306.37600 MVR
250 BRL765.94000 MVR
500 BRL1,531.88000 MVR
1000 BRL3,063.76000 MVR
2000 BRL6,127.52000 MVR
5000 BRL15,318.80000 MVR
10000 BRL30,637.60000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Brazilian Real
1 MVR0.32640 BRL
5 MVR1.63198 BRL
10 MVR3.26396 BRL
20 MVR6.52792 BRL
50 MVR16.31980 BRL
100 MVR32.63960 BRL
250 MVR81.59900 BRL
500 MVR163.19800 BRL
1000 MVR326.39600 BRL
2000 MVR652.79200 BRL
5000 MVR1,631.98000 BRL
10000 MVR3,263.96000 BRL