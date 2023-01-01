10 Maldivian rufiyaas to Brazilian reais

Convert MVR to BRL at the real exchange rate

10 mvr
3.16 brl

1.00000 MVR = 0.31568 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Brazilian Real
1 MVR0.31568 BRL
5 MVR1.57841 BRL
10 MVR3.15682 BRL
20 MVR6.31364 BRL
50 MVR15.78410 BRL
100 MVR31.56820 BRL
250 MVR78.92050 BRL
500 MVR157.84100 BRL
1000 MVR315.68200 BRL
2000 MVR631.36400 BRL
5000 MVR1578.41000 BRL
10000 MVR3156.82000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BRL3.16774 MVR
5 BRL15.83870 MVR
10 BRL31.67740 MVR
20 BRL63.35480 MVR
50 BRL158.38700 MVR
100 BRL316.77400 MVR
250 BRL791.93500 MVR
500 BRL1583.87000 MVR
1000 BRL3167.74000 MVR
2000 BRL6335.48000 MVR
5000 BRL15838.70000 MVR
10000 BRL31677.40000 MVR