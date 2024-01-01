5 Brazilian reais to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert BRL to MVR at the real exchange rate

5 brl
14.00 mvr

R$1.000 BRL = MVR2.799 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.83693.0207
Low2.65442.6544
Average2.73182.8261
Change-1.32%-5.28%
1 BRL to MVR stats

The performance of BRL to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8369 and a 30 day low of 2.6544. This means the 30 day average was 2.7318. The change for BRL to MVR was -1.32.

The performance of BRL to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0207 and a 90 day low of 2.6544. This means the 90 day average was 2.8261. The change for BRL to MVR was -5.28.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BRL2.79935 MVR
5 BRL13.99675 MVR
10 BRL27.99350 MVR
20 BRL55.98700 MVR
50 BRL139.96750 MVR
100 BRL279.93500 MVR
250 BRL699.83750 MVR
500 BRL1,399.67500 MVR
1000 BRL2,799.35000 MVR
2000 BRL5,598.70000 MVR
5000 BRL13,996.75000 MVR
10000 BRL27,993.50000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Brazilian Real
1 MVR0.35723 BRL
5 MVR1.78613 BRL
10 MVR3.57225 BRL
20 MVR7.14450 BRL
50 MVR17.86125 BRL
100 MVR35.72250 BRL
250 MVR89.30625 BRL
500 MVR178.61250 BRL
1000 MVR357.22500 BRL
2000 MVR714.45000 BRL
5000 MVR1,786.12500 BRL
10000 MVR3,572.25000 BRL