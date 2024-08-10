Brazilian real to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 2.799 today, reflecting a 0.722% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 5.458% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 2.799 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 2.629 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -1.340% decrease in value.