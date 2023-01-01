Indian rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert INR to MVR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
1,857.06 mvr

1.00000 INR = 0.18571 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086490.44281.493911.678620.964118.7917
1 GBP1.1437711.2426103.4461.70871.919961.1027121.4935
1 USD0.920450.804764183.251.37511.545120.887417.2972
1 INR0.01105670.009666840.01201210.01651770.018560.01065950.207774

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 INR0.18571 MVR
5 INR0.92853 MVR
10 INR1.85706 MVR
20 INR3.71412 MVR
50 INR9.28530 MVR
100 INR18.57060 MVR
250 INR46.42650 MVR
500 INR92.85300 MVR
1000 INR185.70600 MVR
2000 INR371.41200 MVR
5000 INR928.53000 MVR
10000 INR1857.06000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Indian Rupee
1 MVR5.38486 INR
5 MVR26.92430 INR
10 MVR53.84860 INR
20 MVR107.69720 INR
50 MVR269.24300 INR
100 MVR538.48600 INR
250 MVR1346.21500 INR
500 MVR2692.43000 INR
1000 MVR5384.86000 INR
2000 MVR10769.72000 INR
5000 MVR26924.30000 INR
10000 MVR53848.60000 INR