Singapore dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 11.793 today, reflecting a 0.870% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.398% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 11.840 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 11.622 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -1.372% decrease in value.