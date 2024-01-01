Maldivian rufiyaas to Hungarian forints today
Convert MVR to HUF at the real exchange rate
MVR to HUF conversion chart
1 MVR = 23.17660 HUF
0
|1 MVR to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|23.9873
|24.4513
|Low
|22.8280
|22.8280
|Average
|23.2799
|23.6593
|Change
|-3.38%
|-0.52%
1 MVR to HUF stats
The performance of MVR to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.9873 and a 30 day low of 22.8280. This means the 30 day average was 23.2799. The change for MVR to HUF was -3.38.
The performance of MVR to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.4513 and a 90 day low of 22.8280. This means the 90 day average was 23.6593. The change for MVR to HUF was -0.52.
|Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Hungarian Forint
|1 MVR
|23.17660 HUF
|5 MVR
|115.88300 HUF
|10 MVR
|231.76600 HUF
|20 MVR
|463.53200 HUF
|50 MVR
|1,158.83000 HUF
|100 MVR
|2,317.66000 HUF
|250 MVR
|5,794.15000 HUF
|500 MVR
|11,588.30000 HUF
|1000 MVR
|23,176.60000 HUF
|2000 MVR
|46,353.20000 HUF
|5000 MVR
|115,883.00000 HUF
|10000 MVR
|231,766.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Maldivian Rufiyaa
|2000 HUF
|86.29380 MVR
|5000 HUF
|215.73450 MVR
|10000 HUF
|431.46900 MVR
|15000 HUF
|647.20350 MVR
|20000 HUF
|862.93800 MVR
|30000 HUF
|1,294.40700 MVR
|40000 HUF
|1,725.87600 MVR
|50000 HUF
|2,157.34500 MVR
|60000 HUF
|2,588.81400 MVR
|100000 HUF
|4,314.69000 MVR
|150000 HUF
|6,472.03500 MVR
|200000 HUF
|8,629.38000 MVR