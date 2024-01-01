Maldivian rufiyaas to Hungarian forints today

Convert MVR to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
23,177 huf

MVR1.000 MVR = Ft23.18 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:43
MVR to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HUF
1 MVR to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.987324.4513
Low22.828022.8280
Average23.279923.6593
Change-3.38%-0.52%
View full history

1 MVR to HUF stats

The performance of MVR to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.9873 and a 30 day low of 22.8280. This means the 30 day average was 23.2799. The change for MVR to HUF was -3.38.

The performance of MVR to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.4513 and a 90 day low of 22.8280. This means the 90 day average was 23.6593. The change for MVR to HUF was -0.52.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9720.9061.491.3550.76383.9471.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84811.6461.4960.84292.7061.444
1 AUD0.67112.060.60810.9090.51256.3320.877

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Hungarian Forint
1 MVR23.17660 HUF
5 MVR115.88300 HUF
10 MVR231.76600 HUF
20 MVR463.53200 HUF
50 MVR1,158.83000 HUF
100 MVR2,317.66000 HUF
250 MVR5,794.15000 HUF
500 MVR11,588.30000 HUF
1000 MVR23,176.60000 HUF
2000 MVR46,353.20000 HUF
5000 MVR115,883.00000 HUF
10000 MVR231,766.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Maldivian Rufiyaa
2000 HUF86.29380 MVR
5000 HUF215.73450 MVR
10000 HUF431.46900 MVR
15000 HUF647.20350 MVR
20000 HUF862.93800 MVR
30000 HUF1,294.40700 MVR
40000 HUF1,725.87600 MVR
50000 HUF2,157.34500 MVR
60000 HUF2,588.81400 MVR
100000 HUF4,314.69000 MVR
150000 HUF6,472.03500 MVR
200000 HUF8,629.38000 MVR