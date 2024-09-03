Maldivian rufiyaa to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Hungarian forints is currently 23.177 today, reflecting a -0.060% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.808% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 23.486 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 22.804 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.381% increase in value.