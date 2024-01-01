Maldivian rufiyaas to Thai bahts today

Convert MVR to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
2,223.73 thb

MVR1.000 MVR = ฿2.224 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
MVR to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

THB
1 MVR to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.33202.4272
Low2.20202.2020
Average2.25512.3399
Change-4.26%-6.23%
1 MVR to THB stats

The performance of MVR to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3320 and a 30 day low of 2.2020. This means the 30 day average was 2.2551. The change for MVR to THB was -4.26.

The performance of MVR to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4272 and a 90 day low of 2.2020. This means the 90 day average was 2.3399. The change for MVR to THB was -6.23.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9770.9061.491.3550.76283.9551.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.670.073
1 EUR1.10419.85111.6451.4960.84292.7111.444
1 AUD0.67112.0650.60810.9090.51256.3460.877

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Thai Baht
1 MVR2.22373 THB
5 MVR11.11865 THB
10 MVR22.23730 THB
20 MVR44.47460 THB
50 MVR111.18650 THB
100 MVR222.37300 THB
250 MVR555.93250 THB
500 MVR1,111.86500 THB
1000 MVR2,223.73000 THB
2000 MVR4,447.46000 THB
5000 MVR11,118.65000 THB
10000 MVR22,237.30000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 THB0.44970 MVR
5 THB2.24848 MVR
10 THB4.49696 MVR
20 THB8.99392 MVR
50 THB22.48480 MVR
100 THB44.96960 MVR
250 THB112.42400 MVR
500 THB224.84800 MVR
1000 THB449.69600 MVR
2000 THB899.39200 MVR
5000 THB2,248.48000 MVR
10000 THB4,496.96000 MVR