Hungarian forints to Thai bahts today
Convert HUF to THB at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Thai bahts
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Thai Baht
|2000 HUF
|199.32620 THB
|5000 HUF
|498.31550 THB
|10000 HUF
|996.63100 THB
|15000 HUF
|1,494.94650 THB
|20000 HUF
|1,993.26200 THB
|30000 HUF
|2,989.89300 THB
|40000 HUF
|3,986.52400 THB
|50000 HUF
|4,983.15500 THB
|60000 HUF
|5,979.78600 THB
|100000 HUF
|9,966.31000 THB
|150000 HUF
|14,949.46500 THB
|200000 HUF
|19,932.62000 THB
|Conversion rates Thai Baht / Hungarian Forint
|1 THB
|10.03380 HUF
|5 THB
|50.16900 HUF
|10 THB
|100.33800 HUF
|20 THB
|200.67600 HUF
|50 THB
|501.69000 HUF
|100 THB
|1,003.38000 HUF
|250 THB
|2,508.45000 HUF
|500 THB
|5,016.90000 HUF
|1000 THB
|10,033.80000 HUF
|2000 THB
|20,067.60000 HUF
|5000 THB
|50,169.00000 HUF
|10000 THB
|100,338.00000 HUF