Indonesian rupiahs to Thai bahts today

Convert IDR to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
2,292.52 thb

1.000 IDR = 0.002293 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6431.4721.660.96718.213
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1271.7241.9431.13221.324
1 USD0.9170.783183.1161.351.5220.88716.701
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Thai Baht
1 IDR0.00229 THB
5 IDR0.01146 THB
10 IDR0.02293 THB
20 IDR0.04585 THB
50 IDR0.11463 THB
100 IDR0.22925 THB
250 IDR0.57313 THB
500 IDR1.14626 THB
1000 IDR2.29252 THB
2000 IDR4.58504 THB
5000 IDR11.46260 THB
10000 IDR22.92520 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Indonesian Rupiah
1 THB436.20100 IDR
5 THB2,181.00500 IDR
10 THB4,362.01000 IDR
20 THB8,724.02000 IDR
50 THB21,810.05000 IDR
100 THB43,620.10000 IDR
250 THB109,050.25000 IDR
500 THB218,100.50000 IDR
1000 THB436,201.00000 IDR
2000 THB872,402.00000 IDR
5000 THB2,181,005.00000 IDR
10000 THB4,362,010.00000 IDR