1 thousand Thai bahts to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert THB to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
440,685 idr

1.00000 THB = 440.68500 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Indonesian Rupiah
1 THB440.68500 IDR
5 THB2203.42500 IDR
10 THB4406.85000 IDR
20 THB8813.70000 IDR
50 THB22034.25000 IDR
100 THB44068.50000 IDR
250 THB110171.25000 IDR
500 THB220342.50000 IDR
1000 THB440685.00000 IDR
2000 THB881370.00000 IDR
5000 THB2203425.00000 IDR
10000 THB4406850.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Thai Baht
1 IDR0.00227 THB
5 IDR0.01135 THB
10 IDR0.02269 THB
20 IDR0.04538 THB
50 IDR0.11346 THB
100 IDR0.22692 THB
250 IDR0.56730 THB
500 IDR1.13460 THB
1000 IDR2.26919 THB
2000 IDR4.53838 THB
5000 IDR11.34595 THB
10000 IDR22.69190 THB