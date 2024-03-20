Bulgarian levs to Thai bahts today

Convert BGN to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
20,056.80 thb

1.000 BGN = 20.06 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1651.4751.6650.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5611.7271.9491.13121.374
1 USD0.9220.788183.1551.361.5350.89116.837
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Thai Baht
1 BGN20.05680 THB
5 BGN100.28400 THB
10 BGN200.56800 THB
20 BGN401.13600 THB
50 BGN1,002.84000 THB
100 BGN2,005.68000 THB
250 BGN5,014.20000 THB
500 BGN10,028.40000 THB
1000 BGN20,056.80000 THB
2000 BGN40,113.60000 THB
5000 BGN100,284.00000 THB
10000 BGN200,568.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bulgarian Lev
1 THB0.04986 BGN
5 THB0.24929 BGN
10 THB0.49858 BGN
20 THB0.99717 BGN
50 THB2.49292 BGN
100 THB4.98583 BGN
250 THB12.46458 BGN
500 THB24.92915 BGN
1000 THB49.85830 BGN
2000 THB99.71660 BGN
5000 THB249.29150 BGN
10000 THB498.58300 BGN