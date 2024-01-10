불가리아 레프 → 태국 바트

실제 환율로 BGN → THB 변환

1000 bgn
19620.60 thb

1.00000 BGN = 19.62060 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
상위 통화

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.91161.606941.337851.492431.33170.78489918.7009
1 EUR1.0969511.762741.467551.637121.460810.8610120.514
1 NZD0.62230.567310.8325440.9287370.8287170.48844211.6376
1 CAD0.7474680.6814061.2011411.115540.9954030.58668713.9783

환율 비교

환율 불가리아 레프 / 태국 바트
1 BGN19.62060 THB
5 BGN98.10300 THB
10 BGN196.20600 THB
20 BGN392.41200 THB
50 BGN981.03000 THB
100 BGN1962.06000 THB
250 BGN4905.15000 THB
500 BGN9810.30000 THB
1000 BGN19620.60000 THB
2000 BGN39241.20000 THB
5000 BGN98103.00000 THB
10000 BGN196206.00000 THB
환율 태국 바트 / 불가리아 레프
1 THB0.05097 BGN
5 THB0.25483 BGN
10 THB0.50967 BGN
20 THB1.01934 BGN
50 THB2.54835 BGN
100 THB5.09669 BGN
250 THB12.74173 BGN
500 THB25.48345 BGN
1000 THB50.96690 BGN
2000 THB101.93380 BGN
5000 THB254.83450 BGN
10000 THB509.66900 BGN