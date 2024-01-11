루마니아 레우 → 태국 바트

실제 환율로 RON → THB 변환

1000 ron
7731.82 thb

1.00000 RON = 7.73182 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.911751.340451.498020.784161.33220.854383.0689
1 EUR1.0968511.470271.64310.860061.461220.9370391.1141
1 CAD0.7460180.68014611.117550.5849980.9938450.63732361.9709
1 AUD0.667550.6086060.89481710.5234660.889310.57028855.4526

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 태국 바트 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 THB을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → THB 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 루마니아 레우 / 태국 바트
1 RON7.73182 THB
5 RON38.65910 THB
10 RON77.31820 THB
20 RON154.63640 THB
50 RON386.59100 THB
100 RON773.18200 THB
250 RON1932.95500 THB
500 RON3865.91000 THB
1000 RON7731.82000 THB
2000 RON15463.64000 THB
5000 RON38659.10000 THB
10000 RON77318.20000 THB
환율 태국 바트 / 루마니아 레우
1 THB0.12934 RON
5 THB0.64668 RON
10 THB1.29336 RON
20 THB2.58672 RON
50 THB6.46680 RON
100 THB12.93360 RON
250 THB32.33400 RON
500 THB64.66800 RON
1000 THB129.33600 RON
2000 THB258.67200 RON
5000 THB646.68000 RON
10000 THB1293.36000 RON