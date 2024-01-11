일본 엔 → 태국 바트

실제 환율로 JPY → THB 변환

10,000 jpy
2,405.14 thb

1.00000 JPY = 0.24051 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:30
환율 일본 엔 / 태국 바트
100 JPY24.05140 THB
1000 JPY240.51400 THB
1500 JPY360.77100 THB
2000 JPY481.02800 THB
3000 JPY721.54200 THB
5000 JPY1202.57000 THB
5400 JPY1298.77560 THB
10000 JPY2405.14000 THB
15000 JPY3607.71000 THB
20000 JPY4810.28000 THB
25000 JPY6012.85000 THB
30000 JPY7215.42000 THB
환율 태국 바트 / 일본 엔
1 THB4.15776 JPY
5 THB20.78880 JPY
10 THB41.57760 JPY
20 THB83.15520 JPY
50 THB207.88800 JPY
100 THB415.77600 JPY
250 THB1039.44000 JPY
500 THB2078.88000 JPY
1000 THB4157.76000 JPY
2000 THB8315.52000 JPY
5000 THB20788.80000 JPY
10000 THB41577.60000 JPY