노르웨이 크로네 → 태국 바트

실제 환율로 NOK → THB 변환

1000 nok
3389.20 thb

1.00000 NOK = 3.38920 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:04
상위 통화

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.9132583.06870.78656510.291312.83.973056.81042
1 EUR1.09495190.95610.86126511.26741437.454.35027.45735
1 INR0.01203820.010994310.009468850.12387315.80380.04782850.0819854
1 GBP1.271351.16108105.609113.08241669.035.050948.6586

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 태국 바트
1 NOK3.38920 THB
5 NOK16.94600 THB
10 NOK33.89200 THB
20 NOK67.78400 THB
50 NOK169.46000 THB
100 NOK338.92000 THB
250 NOK847.30000 THB
500 NOK1694.60000 THB
1000 NOK3389.20000 THB
2000 NOK6778.40000 THB
5000 NOK16946.00000 THB
10000 NOK33892.00000 THB
환율 태국 바트 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 THB0.29506 NOK
5 THB1.47528 NOK
10 THB2.95055 NOK
20 THB5.90110 NOK
50 THB14.75275 NOK
100 THB29.50550 NOK
250 THB73.76375 NOK
500 THB147.52750 NOK
1000 THB295.05500 NOK
2000 THB590.11000 NOK
5000 THB1475.27500 NOK
10000 THB2950.55000 NOK